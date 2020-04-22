Coronavirus cases rise to 2,408 though no new deaths reported

Medical workers prepare to transfer a patient for a CT scan at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 22, 2020 [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Wednesday announced seven new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,408, adding that there were no new deaths over the past 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 121.

A total of 55 coronavirus patients are intubated, with an average age of 67, and 51 have left intensive care, he said.

The total number of tests conducted stands at 56,944, Tsiodras.

Both Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias stressed that restrictions imposed by the government, and the compliance of the majority of citizens, have contributed to containing the pandemic but that restrictions must remain in place to prevent any backsliding.

"We must remain focused on the long-term goal, however tiring and taxing that may seem at times," Hardalias said, adding that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce the easing of measures "when the time is right."