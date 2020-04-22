Coronavirus lockdown violations rise to 48,145

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Tuesday recorded 1,168 violations of a public lockdown introduced a month ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The largest number of transgressions (442) were in Attica, followed by 117 in Thessaloniki, 101 in Western Greece, 91 on the Ionian islands and 87 on Crete.



Since the measure was introduced on March 23, a total of 48,145 violations have been recorded, police said on Wednesday.



Meanwhile 468 people have been arrested for opening their stores in spite of a ban on the operation of non-essential businesses imposed on March 12 by the government as part of its response to the pandemic.