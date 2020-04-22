Medical aid sent to ethnic Greeks in Albania

Pharmaceutical supplies and medical equipment were sent on Wednesday to ethnic Greeks in Albania by the Attica Regional Authority and the association representing relatives of soldiers that died on the Albanian front during World War II.



The supplies were handed by the Consul General of Greece in Gjirokaster, southern Albania, to the medical center of the municipality of Dropull.



Similar assistance for the other Greek minority municipality of Finiq in the prefecture of Sarande will also reportedly be provided in the coming days.



Moreover, the Greek Consulate announced that next week, medical and pharmaceutical material from Greece will also be provided to the Gjirokaster Regional Hospital.