Greece, UK ink migration deal

Photos: Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA

Greece’s Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and Britain’s minister for immigration compliance, Chris Philp, on Wednesday signed a bilateral plan aimed at boosting cooperation in responding to irregular migration.

The deal, which was signed by the officials after a teleconference, foresees the exchange of information between police forces and judiciaries to fight human trafficking, the transfer of an unspecified number of unaccompanied minors from Greek refugee camps to the UK and the reunification of asylum seekers in Greece with family members in Britain.



Koumoutsakos said it was “the result of many months of work.”