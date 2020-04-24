A growing number of Greek clothing manufacturers have sought to fill a void in the market due to the depletion of disposable masks at pharmacies, with the introduction of fashionable fabric face masks in different colors and styles.

Their inclusion in the production lines of these mostly family-run firms has offered a rudimentary boost to a sector already decimated by the 10-year crisis.

“The shops were shut down, there were no street markets and no fairs. We saw fabric masks had started circulating and we changed our production in a day,” said Antonis Grafas, owner of the Grafgo clothing factory.

Several manufacturers that spoke to Kathimerini said the pandemic has highlighted the need to preserve domestic production in certain basic areas. “Perhaps the state should encourage the production of some items so we are more self-sufficient,” Grafas said.