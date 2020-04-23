The so-called “training voucher program” aimed at supporting scientists who were excluded from other compensation schemes implemented to support professionals hurt by the coronavirus epidemic was unsatisfactory and the government was right to withdraw it.

Once again, the administration is showing that it does not hesitate to correct its mistakes, even if the ministers responsible are burying their heads in the sand over their personal culpability.

What is important is that the current government doesn’t take its “image”into account when logic has to prevail.

This is something that, in Greece’s political culture, is quite original.