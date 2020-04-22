ATHEX: Stock growth curtailed by end of session

Despite Wednesday’s early gains at Athinon Avenue, in line with most eurozone bourses, the session ended with a relatively small increase on particularly low daily turnover, which points to the market’s reservations about the economy’s emergence from the coronavirus crisis, especially as far as the creation of new nonperforming loans for Greek lenders is concerned.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 595.41 points, adding 0.74 percent to Tuesday’s 591.02 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.79 percent to 1,428.74 points.

The banks index increased 1.04 percent, with Eurobank climbing 3.08 percent and National earning 1.37 percent. Alpha stayed put and Piraeus gave up 0.58 percent.

GEK Terna increased 3.64 percent, OTE telecom collected 2.96 percent and Titan Cement advanced 2.73 percent, while Jumbo decreased 2.69 percent and EYDAP fell 2.08 percent.

In total 67 stocks recorded gains, 43 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.



Turnover was the lowest of the last 17 sessions, amounting to 37.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 66.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.06 percent to close at 48.60 points.