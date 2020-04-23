Greece takes delivery of more masks from China

Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos (r) and China’s Ambassador to Greece Zhang Qiyue, both wearing face masks, do an elbow bump on Wednesday during the handover at the ministry of 20,000 surgical masks, a donation from the Chinese government to Greece, specifically destined for use at the migrant reception centers on the islands of the eastern Aegean where excessive overcrowding has fueled fears that a potential outbreak of Covid-19 would spread quickly. China has already donated tons of medical supplies to Greece, including surgical masks, face shields and coveralls. [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]