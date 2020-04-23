The extent of losses each enterprise has suffered in March will be one of the key criteria determining its eligibility for a state loan dubbed the "Deposit to Be Returned," as well as its size.



The Finance Ministry will compare the company’s March turnover for each of the last three years and, using an algorithm, will calculate the lost profits.



If a business has suspended its labor contracts, with the state paying out 800 euros to its workers and their social security dues, then the loan’s level will be reduced, while another criterion will be inflows – i.e. purchases recorded in March.