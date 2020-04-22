Education reform bill posted for public consultation

A draft bill by the ministry of education introducing changes to school curricula and universities was posted on Wednesday for public consultation on government portal opengov.gr.

Some of the changes include the introduction of English at pre-school level, an additional emphasis on foreign languages and information technology courses, the introduction of foreign-language BA programs by all Greek universities, summer courses, and dual majors between Greek and foreign universities.

Commenting on the bill earlier on Wednesday, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the changes would come into effect in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The bill's comment section will remain open until 8 a.m. on May 6, the ministry said.