117 Kranidi residents test negative for coronavirus, report says

All 177 residents of the small town of Kranidi, southern Greece, where health authorities discovered this week a cluster of coronavirus infections at a local facility housing refugees have tested negative, according to state-run broadcaster ERT on Thursday morning.

The tests were conducted on local residents, including police officers, who health authorities believe may have come into contact with 150 confirmed cases at a hostel where the asylum seekers reside.

The results were anxiously awaited to assess the spread of the virus in the local community and the wider region of Ermionida, which has already been placed in quarantine as of Tuesday when the first infections were confirmed.

On Tuesday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said test results showed that 150 people, including many single-parent families, had been infected, although none had developed any symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Two young children, aged 3 and 6, who tested positive have been transferred to children’s Paidon Hospital in Athens and a 19-year-old man is being treated in the hospital of the town of Rio with high fever.