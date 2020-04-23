Athens municipal employee finds bag with 19,000 euros

A cleaner working for the municipality of Athens found a bag containing 19,000 euros and delivered it to the police, Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis revealed in a social media post late Wednesday.

Bakoyiannis met with the woman and her supervisor to congratulate them for their reaction.

“I say a big thank you to Evangelia, not for the bag, but for sending an important message to all: That dignity, humanity and mutual respect are the keys to a better society,” he said on his Facebook account.