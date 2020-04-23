Two new deaths from coronavirus reported

Greek media reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, a day after when the country’s authorities reported there were no fatalities in the previous 24 hours.



The new death toll stands at 123, one of the lowest in Europe. The new fatalities have not been officially confirmed yet.

The first victim is an 88-year-old man with an existing ailment who passed away in the intensive care unit of AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki on Thursday morning.

The second was a 76-year-old man who was being treated at the Erythros Stavros hospital in Athens. He also had an underlying condition.

On Wednesday, Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras announced seven new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,408.