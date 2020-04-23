Greece extends lockdown until May 4

Greece will extend measures taken to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country by one week to May 4 from April 27, government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced Thursday.

He said the new plan on how to gradually recall some of the restrictions will be announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, early next week, possibly on Monday (April 27).

The country closed schools, cafes, malls, restaurants and bars on March 13 and introduced a full lockdown on March 23 to prevent a spike in new infections and protect the national healthcare system which has weakened following a 10-year economic crisis.

By Wednesday evening, Greece had reported 2,408 cases of coronavirus and 121 deaths.