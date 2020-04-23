Ministry mulling mandatory use of masks in transport

Transport and Infrastructures Minister Kostas Karamanlis said on Thursday he is considering making the use of surgical masks in public transport mandatory, when the government starts revoking some of the measures to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

Karamanlis told television channel MEGA that his ministry and Athens’ public transport operator OASA have preparing a plan to gradually increase buses and subway train services.

He noted that authorities will take all necessary measures to ensure that “strict rules” are implemented for the protection of computers.

On March 23, Athens public transportation schedules were reduced in non-peak times to reflect coronavirus restrictions that have led to an 80 pct drop in passenger use.