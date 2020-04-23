Extended supermarket opening hours to continue till May 9

The extended opening hours for supermarkets will continue beyond April 25, following a decision by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Thursday.



Large food stores, including supermarkets, will continue to open from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until May 9 at least, as has been the case since March 26.



Compared to normal opening hours, the emergency opening times are stretched by one hour in the mornings.