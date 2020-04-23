Man accused of burning father alive remanded in custody

A investigative magistrate ordered the pre-trial detention of a 45-year-old man from Thessaloniki, accused of dousing his elderly father with gasoline and setting him on fire.

The suspect is facing felony charges of intentional homicide, attempted homicide and arson that endangered people.

The crime tool place last Sunday (April 19) in the suspect’s apartment which he shared with his elderly parents and his 46-year-old brother on Vasilisis Olgas Street.

The suspect’s brother and 86-year-old mother also suffered burns and had to be treated in hospital, while firemen were called in to put out the blaze.

The man was detained later in the day in a house where he fled to avoid arrest.

His lawyer said his client is facing psychological problems and called for a psychological evaluation, which was accepted by judicial officials.