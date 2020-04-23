Three coronavirus patients moved out of ICU in Larissa

Three patients treated for coronavirus at the University Hospital of Larissa in central Greece have been moved out of intensive care, according to reports Thursday.

According to the same reports, one 68-year-old German national, a 70-year-old man from Larissa and a 82-year-old man from the nearby village of Damasi were moved out of the ICU and in stable condition.

A fourth patient remains intubated, the reports said.

Footage from local media showed doctors and nurses lined up to give one of the patients a rapturous round of applause as he was wheeled out of the ICU.