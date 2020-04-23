NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
About 30 new coronavirus cases reported at Peristeri clinic

TAGS: Coronavirus

About 30 new coronavirus cases were reported at a private clinic in Peristeri in western Athens on Thursday.

Tests were conducted after a patient came down with symptoms similar to coronavirus.

Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias visited the clinic Thursday.

More information is expected at the daily briefing at 6 p.m. 
 

