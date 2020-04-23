About 30 new coronavirus cases reported at Peristeri clinic
More information is expected at the daily briefing at 6 p.m.
About 30 new coronavirus cases were reported at a private clinic in Peristeri in western Athens on Thursday.
Tests were conducted after a patient came down with symptoms similar to coronavirus.
Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias visited the clinic Thursday.
