Coronavirus cases rise to 2,463 with death toll edging up to 125

Greek Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday announced 55 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total nationwide to 2,463.

Another four infected people died, Tsiodras said, pushing the death toll 125 (average age 74).

The number of coronavirus patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stands at 52, he said, adding that 57 people have left ICU.

Tsiodras said Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 59,241 tests.

