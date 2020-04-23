NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ELAS says prisoner didn’t die of coronavirus

TAGS: Death, Health

The death of a 36-year-old inmate at Malandrino Prison in central Greece on Monday was the result of inflammation of the lungs and was not linked to the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Thursday.

The 36-year-old, whom police described as a foreign national without elaborating, had reported having a toothache last Friday and was given antibiotics.

A diagnostic test for coronavirus showed that he was not infected, the ELAS statement said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 