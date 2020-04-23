ELAS says prisoner didn’t die of coronavirus

The death of a 36-year-old inmate at Malandrino Prison in central Greece on Monday was the result of inflammation of the lungs and was not linked to the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Thursday.



The 36-year-old, whom police described as a foreign national without elaborating, had reported having a toothache last Friday and was given antibiotics.



A diagnostic test for coronavirus showed that he was not infected, the ELAS statement said.