Restrictions announced for Ramadan

Amid the lockdown on all places of worship and the restrictions on gatherings, the General Secretariat for Religion has issued instructions to Greece’s Muslim residents for the duration of Ramadan, which started on Thursday and ends on May 23.



Accordingly, prayers during Ramadan can be performed at home.



Moreover, Iftar – the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset – is allowed to take place only in houses, without any third parties (relatives, friends or other visitors).



In addition, no free spaces in Athens or other municipalities in the country will be granted for prayers for Eid al-Fitr – the Feast of Breaking the Fast – which is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan.