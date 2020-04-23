AHI chief asks Pompeo to lift arms ban on Cyprus

American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis has written to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting him to utilize the authority delegated to him last week by President Donald Trump under two recently enacted laws to waive the limitations placed on the transfer of arms to the Republic of Cyprus.

The AHI chief also prompts Pompeo to remove the Mediterranean country from the list of countries to which arms sales are banned under strict US export rules, known as International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

“The Republic of Cyprus is a valued strategic partner of the United States that promotes regional stability and US security interests,” Larigakis said in the letter dated April 22.

“AHI calls for Secretary Pompeo to act immediately to remove the Republic of Cyprus from the ITAR list,” he said.

