Cleaner finds bag containing 19,000 euros

A cleaner working for the municipality of Athens who found a bag containing 19,000 euros and delivered it to the police has been commended for her honesty and integrity by Athens

Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, who met with the employee and her supervisor to congratulate them.

“I say a big thank you to Evangelia, not for the bag, but for sending an important message to all: that dignity, humanity and mutual respect are the keys to a better society,” Bakoyannis wrote in a post on his Facebook account late on Wednesday.