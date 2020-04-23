Zepos & Yannopoulos lands  Law Firm of the Year award

Zepos & Yannopoulos was named Greece’s Law Firm of the Year for 2020 at IFLR’s 21st European awards, one of the most prominent and widely acknowledged awards for legal innovation in cross-border transactions across Europe in the areas of financial and business law.



It followed a record four IFLR nominations, including a nomination of the firm’s Finance & Capital Markets team as Europe’s Securitization and Structured Finance Team of the Year, making Zepos & Yannopoulos the only Greek law firm to have ever been nominated in a cross-European category.



“The pivotal role Zepos & Yannopoulos has played in reshaping Greece’s financial sector through nonperforming loan resolution is undeniable. Zepos & Yannopoulos has been pioneering with regard to the Greek securitization law and has orchestrated numerous firsts. 2019 was again illustrative of this, where the firm was instrumental in the Piraeus Bank-Intrum transaction, acting for Intrum, and advised Eurobank on its NPL mortgage securitization,” the IFLR Europe Awards 2020 Winners announcement read.



“We remain committed to our culture of delivering high performance, fostering transparency and business ethics and this is exactly what we aspire to be as Greece’s Law Firm of the Year,” said Dimitris Zepos, managing partner of the firm.