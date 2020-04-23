ATHEX: Banks help index clear 610 points

Bank stocks led the Greek bourse to a day of healthy gains, with the benchmark climbing above the 610-point mark, although daily turnover still left much to be desired. After Thursday’s European Union summit, traders are anticipating Friday's verdict on the Greek economy by Standard & Poor’s and DBRS Morningstar.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 610.48 points, adding 2.53 percent to Wednesday’s 595.41 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.69 percent to 1,467.13 points.

The banks index augmented 5.65 percent, as National outperformed with an 11.68 percent leap. Piraeus grew 5.07 percent, Alpha grabbed 4.17 percent and Eurobank improved 3.20 percent.

Among other blue chips, OPAP jumped 9.23 percent, Jumbo earned 7.51 percent, Titan Cement climbed 7.08 percent and Fourlis Holdings advanced 5.33 percent.

In total 74 stocks posted gains, 36 took losses and 23 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 46 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 37.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.28 percent to close at 49.22 points.