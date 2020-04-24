It was only natural that the conservative government would seek to make up for the damage suffered by landlords affected by its earlier decision to allow for discounts on rents paid by corporations and households suffering as a result of the coronavirus restrictions.

Government officials are looking for the right formula. In any case, its decision to balance off the income loss suffered by property owners was in the right direction.

The administration must adopt the same approach in dealing with the possible side effects of all other emergency support measures taken in response to Covid-19. Some of these side effects might be felt at a later stage.

It is crucial that the burden is fairly shared.