One in four workers has had their contract suspended

The Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) on Thursday asked the government to restart the economy with some bold decisions, and presented Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data showing that more than one in four workers in Greece has had their labor contracts suspended in accordance with the framework the government introduced in March to lessen the damage enterprises sustain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to ELSTAT, at least 1,063,098 workers have had their contracts suspended out of a total of 4,178,199 – i.e. 25.4 percent.