Turkey raised at summit

The resumption of Turkish drilling inside Cyprus’ continental shelf by the Yavuz drillship and Ankara’s behavior in the Aegean was raised at Thursday's European Union summit by both Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis despite the fact that the issue was not on the agenda.

Mitsotakis stressed the need for the EU to send a clear message to Ankara.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Air Force committed 35 violations in the Aegean on Thursday, 10 of which were overflights above Chios, Oinousses and Panagia. The tactics of recent overflights above large islands such as Chios, Samos, Lesvos and Rhodes is seen as another escalation on Ankara’s part.