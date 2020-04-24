Shops gear up for easing of restrictions

Shops on central Ermou Street in Athens are preparing to reopen in early May when the government intends to relax restrictions it imposed in mid-March to contain the spread of Covid-19. The new plan on how restrictions will be gradually eased will be announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis early next week, possibly on Monday. The country closed schools, cafes, malls, restaurants and bars on March 13 and introduced a full lockdown on March 23 to prevent a spike in new infections and protect the national healthcare system, which has weakened following a 10-year economic crisis. [InTime News]