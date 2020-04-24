Prosecutor launches investigation over coronavirus outbreak at private clinic

An Athens prosecutor on Thursday launched an investigation into whether criminal charges should be brought against the management of a private clinic in Peristeri, western Athens, after at least 29 people – 18 patients and 11 employees – tested positive for Covid-19.



“This virus is very easily transmitted and especially in health facilities,” Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras said.



He announced 55 new cases, bringing the total to 2,463 and four new deaths, pushing the death toll to 125.



There was also concern Thursday about the Attica Police Headquarters (GADA), as 15 officers from GADA and a police station in Oropos, eastern Attica, were quarantined after it emerged that they had come into contact with an asylum seeker who tested positive for the coronavirus.



Despite recent concern about several outbreaks of the coronavirus in recent days, Tsiodras said that, overall, Greece’s containment efforts are holding, while noting however that “things can easily slip.”