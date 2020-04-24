NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Suspect arrested, charged over Lesvos shooting

TAGS: Crime

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday that left two migrants wounded in a rural area on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Police confiscated a hunting rifle and bullets during the arrest.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.

No more information was immediately available about the case.

