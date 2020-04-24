Suspect arrested, charged over Lesvos shooting
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday that left two migrants wounded in a rural area on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.
Police confiscated a hunting rifle and bullets during the arrest.
The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses.
No more information was immediately available about the case.