Asylum Service workers declare indefinite walkout

Workers at the Migration Ministry’s Asylum Service on Thursday declared an indefinite walkout over the ministry’s failure to renew the contracts of 17 employees.



The union said that although the ministry renewed 629 contracts through April 2021, these 17 employees had been “deliberately” left out.



In a statement, Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said the specific contracts could not be renewed “due to unsurpassable administrative and legal obstacles.”