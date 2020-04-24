NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Migrants break quarantine rules at Malakasa center

TAGS: Migration, Coronavirus

Authorities were mobilized Friday after four migrants were reported missing from the Malakasa center, northeast of Athens.

The facility was put in quarantine earlier this month after several residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Two of the migrants were later located at Athens’ central Larissis railway station.

Police are looking for the other two men.

