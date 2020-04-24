EU heading for 5-10 pct economic contraction in 2020, says Breton

European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday the EU was heading this year towards a 5-10 percent economic contraction due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

“As of today, in the European Union, we’re on course for a 5 percent to 10 percent [recession)] meaning it’s about 7.5 percent. But that is today, and if things don’t improve and if we have a second peak [of the outbreak], things could get worse”, Breton said on France 2 television.

[Reuters]