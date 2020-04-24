OECD praises Greece for use of digital instruments in fight against Covid-19

Greece has received credit from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for its use of digital instruments in stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Under lockdown regulations imposed by authorities on March 23, anyone outdoors must have either a signed self-declaration form or must have sent a text message to a central number.

“Administrations can avoid unnecessary burdens for citizens, businesses and other stakeholders by enabling the use of digital instruments such as mobile applications (as was done e.g. in Greece from the start, and more recently adopted in France) rather than paper forms, and avoiding procedures altogether if these do not demonstrably help address contagion risks,” OECD said in a report.

The full report, titled “Regulatory Quality and Covid-19: Managing the Risks and Supporting the Recovery,” can be found here.

