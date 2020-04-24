Six kidney patients from Peristeri clinic test positive for Covid-19

Six kidney patients from a private clinic in Peristeri, western Athens, have tested positive for Covid-19 and will be taken to the capital’s NIMTS hospital for treatment, according to reports Friday.



The Greek government's chief scientific adviser on the coronavirus, Sotiris Tsiodras, visited the clinic on Friday to evaluate the situation.

An Athens prosecutor Thursday launched an investigation into whether criminal charges should be brought against the management of the Taxiarchai clinic after at least 29 people – 18 patients and 11 employees – tested positive for the virus.

