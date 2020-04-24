Varvitsiotis pays tribute to Armenian genocide victims

Greece’s Alternate Forein Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis has shared tribute to the victims of the Armenian genocide over a century ago.

“Today we commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, the human and historic tragedy that we must never forget,” Varvitsiotis tweeted.

Historians estimate that up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks around World War I, and many scholars see it as the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey disputes the term.