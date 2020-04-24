Tsiodras: 37 patients and staff at Peristeri clinic have tested positive for coronavirus

Thirty-seven of the 226 patients and employees at a private clinic in Peristeri, western Athens, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Greek health authorities said on Friday.



Of these, 17 are clinic employees and are now in quarantine at home.

The 17 patients that tested positive have been transferred to other healthcare facilities, while three people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

The patients that tested negative for coronavirus are under medical supervision and are taking preventative medication.

“It is a significant epidemic in a high-risk setting. All the necessary measures have been taken,” Tsiodras after visiting the clinic on Friday. [ANA-MPA]

