A moderate earthquake measuring 4.5-magnitude on the Richter scale struck off the southeastern coast of the island of Rhodes on Friday afternoon.

The epicenter of the 4.15 p.m. tremor was located 31 kilometers southeast of the area of Kattavia, and at a depth of 28.4 kilometers, the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute said.

The tremor was felt in the nearby islands of Karpathos and Kasos, but there were no reports of injuries or damages.