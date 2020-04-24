Diktio to host discussion on Covid-19 and its global impact

The Athens-based think tank Diktio (Network for Reform in Greece and Europe) is holding on Friday an online discussion on Covid-19 and its impact in the global level.

The discussion will feature Dr. Harvey Fineberg, President of Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Dr. Fineberg, a former dean of the Harvard School of Public Health, Provost of Harvard University and President of Institute of Medicine, is the Chair of the Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

He will be discussing with Dr. Evi Hatziandreou (Dr.PH in Epidemiology, Health Policy and Management, Harvard School of Public Health), Scientific Adviser with Diktio.

Diktio’s president and former PASOK minister Anna Diamantopoulou will make introductory remarks.

The discussion will be held in English, with simultaneous translation in Greek available. The event will start at 7p.m.

You can watch the discussion in English, here.