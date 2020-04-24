Five new deaths, 27 new coronavirus infections confirmed

Greek health authorities announced on Friday 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total nationwide to 2,490.

Another five infected people died in the past 24 hours, Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras said in his daily press briefing, pushing the death toll 130.

The number of patients treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) stands at 48, he said, adding that 60 people have left ICU.

Tsiodras said Greek authorities have so far carried out a total of 61,407 tests.