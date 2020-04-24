NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
B&E Goulandris Foundation donates masks for health workers

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation has announced its donation of 50,000 protective masks to the Health Ministry.

According to the Goulandris Foundation, the gesture is a small token of gratitude and support for the work performed by National Health System doctors and nurses to combat Covid-19.

The masks will be used at five 24-hour health centers in Attica.

