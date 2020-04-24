B&E Goulandris Foundation donates masks for health workers
The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation has announced its donation of 50,000 protective masks to the Health Ministry.
According to the Goulandris Foundation, the gesture is a small token of gratitude and support for the work performed by National Health System doctors and nurses to combat Covid-19.
The masks will be used at five 24-hour health centers in Attica.