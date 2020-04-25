The signs are becoming painfully clearer by the day.

When one hears the man who holds the office of what used to be the leader of the Western world suggesting during his daily briefing that people inject themselves with disinfectant as a way of treating the novel coronavirus – “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” – one understands how important it is to have a solid European response to the pandemic.

Europe is alone. Without allies, without backup. It does not have the luxury to delay its response.