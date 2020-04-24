Cyprus flight ban extended to May 17

Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air traffic until May 17 on Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



The ban, first introduced on March 21 and extended by decrees since then, would now extend from April 30 to May 17, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in a tweet, citing a decision by the island’s cabinet.



The country has imposed restrictions on movement, including a night curfew and allowing people to leave their homes only once a day with a special permit.



[Reuters]