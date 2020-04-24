BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Bond yields ease in  southern countries

TAGS: Markets

Southern European bond yields fell by about 10 basis points on Friday as markets remained focused on European Central Bank action to mitigate eurozone economic stress and prevent Italy’s credit rating from tumbling into junk territory.

European Union leaders agreed a 1.5-trillion-euro rescue package but delayed a decision on the program’s details until the summer. 

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was down 10 basis points. It touched a four-day low around 1.87 percent, having risen as high as 2.11 percent earlier.

Yields also fell in Spain, Portugal and Greece. Spain’s 10-year government bond yield slipped 9.5 bps to 0.96 percent, Portugal’s was down 10.5 bps at 1.10 percent and Greek 10-year bond yields fell by about 5 bps.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 