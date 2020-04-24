Muslims in Greece urged to pray at home during Ramadan

Greek Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias on Friday called on Muslim citizens celebrating Ramadan to pray at home, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at the daily press briefing, he reiterated that mosques will hold prayer services during the religious month without public attendance.

The government followed a similar approach last week when Orthodox Christians celebrated Easter.

Hardalias was also quick to stress that Greeks should not be tempted to venture outdoors without reason over the weekend, when temperatures are expected to start climbing to 25 degrees Celsius.

“In order for things to continue to develop positively, we must remain fully vigilant,” he said.

In the same press conference, Health Ministry representative Sotiris Tsiodras announced 27 new infections which bring the total nationwide to 2,490 and five deaths (total at 130).