Ankara denounces EU as mouthpiece of Greece, Cyprus

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy has derided the European Union as a “mouthpiece for the maximalist policies of the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo.”

His remarks were made in response to the pledge of solidarity with Athens and Nicosia expressed in the final declaration of the European Council meeting held on Thursday regarding the resumption of drilling activities by Turkey’s Yavuz drillship in Cyprus' continental shelf.

In a statement, Aksoy said the reference to Turkish drilling by the European Council was “written with an obsolete understanding of union solidarity.”

According to the Turkish official, the EU statement is “yet another example of the fact that the EU, contrary to the international law and its own acquis, is being exploited by the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo.”

“The EU should now understand that no result can be achieved with this understanding,” he said.