Leaders of Greece, 6 more nations discuss success in curbing Covid-19

Photo: Prime minister's office/Dimitris Papamitsos

The leaders of the seven countries that are considered to have had the most success in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic held a teleconference on Friday to share their experiences.

The participants were Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz and the prime ministers of Greece (Kyriakos Mitsotakis), Denmark (Mette Frederiksen), the Czech Republic (Andrej Babis), Israel (Benjamin Netanyahu), Australia (Scott Morrison) and New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern).

The leaders exchanged their experiences and discussed the strategies they employed to deal with the health crisis, but also the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus in order to protect their national health systems.