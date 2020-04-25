MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Teachers and pupils protest against education reforms

  • teachers1

Despite the ongoing lockdown, public school teachers, pupils and parents staged a protest rally outside the Greek Parliament building in Athens on Friday, expressing their opposition to a reform bill that was put up for consultation by the Education Ministry. Most of them practicing social distancing and wearing protective masks and gloves, the demonstrators chanted slogans and held banners reading "We are fighting for the school that will educate and will not destroy." The morning demonstration blocked central Amalias Avenue, while the Syntagma and Evangelismos metro stations were briefly closed. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 