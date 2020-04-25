Teachers and pupils protest against education reforms

Despite the ongoing lockdown, public school teachers, pupils and parents staged a protest rally outside the Greek Parliament building in Athens on Friday, expressing their opposition to a reform bill that was put up for consultation by the Education Ministry. Most of them practicing social distancing and wearing protective masks and gloves, the demonstrators chanted slogans and held banners reading "We are fighting for the school that will educate and will not destroy." The morning demonstration blocked central Amalias Avenue, while the Syntagma and Evangelismos metro stations were briefly closed. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]